Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at an encounter site in Poonch district.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday evening.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces party. The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

