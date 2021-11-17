Female wrestler murder: Haryana government mulls registering akharas

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government is mulling making mandatory registration of akharas (wrestling academies) running across the state and framing rules to regulate them.

This comes in the wake of murder of 21-year old Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj, who were shot dead at a wrestling academy in Halalpur village of Sonipat district. Earlier, too, incidents of violence have taken place at these academies.

There are approximately 2,650 akharas in the state where about 15,000 aspiring wrestlers come to train. Most these are not registered with the state sports department.

In 2019, when the sports department gave mats to the akharas, only about a hundred of them were registered.

Now, state sports minister Sandeep Singh has indicated that licences may be issued to such akharas that fulfill the prescribed criteria.

Sources said once these akharas are registered with the sports department, then they will be run as per the rules and regulations that will be laid down by the government. The department is expected to form an expert panel to formulate a draft policy in this regard.

“Once the draft policy is approved by the government, then these akharas will be run as per guidelines adopted. The department will just not look at the places where training will be given and make recommendations but will also check the background and other details of the persons who wants to run the akharas, including their contribution to the sport,” said an officer.

Wrestlers of national and intentional repute will be preferred to open an akhara, sources said. For women wrestlers, separate staff and accommodation will be must, they added. It will also be compulsory to install CCTV cameras.

Wrestling academies are no strangers to controversy

Wrestling academies are often in controversy. Recently, wrestler Nisha Dahiya, 21, and her brother were shot dead at an academy in Sonipat.

In February, five persons were shot dead and two others, including a three-year-old, were injured in a firing incident in the wrestling arena of Jat College Rohtak.

Pehalwans of these akharas are also known to be employed as musclemen by politicians, especially during elections.