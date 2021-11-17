Grenade attack in Baramulla, three including CRPF personnel injured
At about 11:15 am, terrorists hurled a grenade near Palhallan Chowk in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
SRINAGAR: Two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
