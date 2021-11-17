STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat Cong seeks action under sedition law against group behind installation of Nathuram Godse's bust

A group of people from a right-wing outfit Hindu Sena had on November 15 installed the bust in Jamnagar, which some Congress members demolished a day later.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Nathuram Godse

Nathuram Godse (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress in Gujarat on Wednesday approached the police and demanded that people who installed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse's bust in Jamnagar be treated as "anti-nationals" and booked under the sedition law "in the interest of the country's integrity".

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, MLAs and party workers met state Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia and submitted a memorandum, which stated that installing the bust of the man who murdered Gandhi was an attempt to attack the country's integrity and was like an act of terrorism.

"In the interest of the country's integrity, request you to take action against people behind this under sedition law," the memorandum read.

A group of people from a right-wing outfit Hindu Sena had on Monday installed the bust, which some Congress members demolished on Tuesday.

Police arrested seven persons from both sides on charges of promoting enmity.

ALSO READ | Nathuram Godse's bust installed by right-wing outfit demolished by Cong leaders in Gujarat; seven held

"It is a matter of shame that such a thing is happening in the Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Gandhi is celebrated the world over for this non-violence, and dedicated his entire life to fight for the country's freedom," Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki told reporters after meeting the DGP.

"People who are behind this despicable act of installing the bust of the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi should be booked under sedition law, because this is an anti-national act.

This is what we have demanded from the DGP," he said.

Godse's bust was installed by members of the Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit led by Jamnagar-based lawyer Pratik Bhatt, in an open ground of a small temple-cum-ashram on Jamnagar city outskirts, said inspector of Jamnagar 'A' division police station, Mahavir Jalu.

Upon learning about the bust installation, president of Jamnagar city Congress Digubha Jadeja reached the spot along with party colleague Dhaval Nanda and demolished it.

Based on the complaints submitted by Bhatt and Jadeja, police have lodged cross-complaints under section 153A of the IPC for promoting enmity between different groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Congress Nathuram Godse's Bust
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp