STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hindu Mahasabha threatens to install Krishna idol in Mathura mosque, says it's deity's birthplace

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashri Choudhary said the idol will be installed after a 'maha jalabhishek' on December 6 to 'purify' the place.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjit Bachchan

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjit Bachchan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MATHURA: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced that it will install an idol of Lord Krishna at the deity's 'actual birthplace', which it claims is in the mosque close to a prominent temple here.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashri Choudhary said the idol will be installed after a 'maha jalabhishek' on December 6 to 'purify' the place.

The date picked by the right-wing organisation marks the demolition in 1992 of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the site of a temple-mosque dispute.

The Mahasabha threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the "removal" of the 17th century mosque, close to the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashri Choudhary, however, denied there was any link between the 1992 event and organisation's Mathura plan.

Water from the holy rivers will be brought for the "maha jalabhishek", she said.

"We so far have got political freedom, but spiritual, economic and cultural freedom is yet to be achieved," Choudhary said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Mahasabha Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Lord Krishna
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp