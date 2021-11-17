IMA files complaint against self-proclaimed doctor for unscientific treatment of serious ailments

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) lodged a police complaint seeking a ban on the web portal, videos and book of self-proclaimed doctor Biswaroop Roy Chowdhary who allegedly resorts to unscientific and risky treatments for serious diseases, particularly kidney-related ailments.

The IMA doctors asserted that Chowdhary has been propagating his unfounded, self-conceived, misleading ideas through his website and a book to treat patients suffering from critical illnesses and the patients undergoing dialysis.

“He considers himself an expert on various chronic illnesses and cites cases of those recovered. We are apprehensive that such make-believe, unprofessional and unscientific practices might further aggravate the problems of the persons suffering from serious illnesses and may divert them from proper treatment”, said the team of IMA doctors— Dr Lalit Shah, Dr Mahesh Sinha, Dr Rakesh Gupta, Dr Asha Jain, who lodged the complaint at Raipur civil lines police station.

The IMA sought a ban on his website, book and other videos besides registering a criminal case against Chowdhary for spreading irrational, unprovable and misleading information to treat serious diseases.