India’s Ambassador to Bahrain pleased with NSH camp facilities

Published: 17th November 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a step to know the well-being of Indians staying in Bahrain in the NSH Facility, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava last Friday visited the NSH labour camp, which houses a sizeable number of Indian staff and workers.

Ahmed Al Haiki, Assistant Under Secretary, Bahrain’s Ministry of Labour and Social Development, accompanied the Ambassador.

The Ambassador briefed them about initiatives taken by the Indian government for assistance and welfare of Indian diaspora, particularly the workers travelling abroad. 

Srivastava and Al Haiki interacted with NSH management and labours and also visited the facility.

They expressed satisfaction at various facilities for welfare of staff and workers.

Ambassador Srivastava also thanked the authorities of the government of Bahrain for their constant support & care of Indian community.

