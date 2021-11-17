STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: All coronavirus-related restrictions withdrawn; CM says pandemic is under control

The COVID-19 situation in the state is under control as only five new cases were detected on Wednesday and the number of active cases fell to 78, he said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: All coronavirus-related restrictions in Madhya Pradesh have been withdrawn with immediate effect, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Wednesday.

"There is complete control over the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. So, we have decided to withdraw all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic with immediate effect," he said in a statement.

"Now all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events can be held with full capacity," he added.

But it will be mandatory for government employees, shopkeepers/vendors, and employees of cinema halls to be completely vaccinated, while movie-goers must have had at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, Chouhan said.

Processions will be allowed and there would be no restrictions on the number of people attending marriages and funerals, either.

Night curfew has been withdrawn while cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants and clubs will be able to run at full capacity.

Schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes too can have full attendance, Chouhan said. At fairs, vendors who have had both shots of vaccine will be allowed to put up stalls. "Both the doses are required for students above 18 years, besides staff at hostels and schools. At cinema halls, the staff should be fully vaccinated while the audience members should have had at least one dose of vaccine," the statement said.

But people must follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks and maintain social distancing besides getting vaccinated, he said. Being fully vaccinated will be mandatory for government employees.

"Over 91 per cent people in the state have got the first dose of the vaccine while only 47 per cent have got both the doses. I appeal the people to get both the doses and cooperate with health officials," the chief minister said.

