STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 114 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Centre

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 114 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 65 lakh (65,73,687) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

​ALSO READ | Number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 surpasses those partially vaccinated: Union Health Minister

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp