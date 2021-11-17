STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh's first anti-air pollution tower starts operating in Noida

Published: 17th November 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution, Smog

Representational Image

By PTI

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh's first air pollution control tower opened in Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

Located in the posh Sector 16A, the 20-metre-high tower with a diameter of nine metres can filter air in an area of one square kilometre around it, they said.

The tower has come up with joint efforts of the BHEL and the Noida Authority, the officials added.

It was inaugurated by Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the presence of minister Krishna Pal, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"UP's first air pollution control tower was opened today in Sector 16 A by union min sh @DrMNPandeyMP in presence of MP @dr_maheshsharma & MLA @PankajSinghBJP.

Built by joint efforts of @noida_authority & BHEL, it'll go a long way in reducing pollution levels in 1 Sq Km of nearby area," Maheshwari tweeted.

