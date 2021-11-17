STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Indian Railways launches new pod-concept retiring rooms in Mumbai Central

Each pod room is well equipped with wi-fi, AC, airpurifier, TV sets, mobile charging points, locker, study light and other modern amenities.

Published: 17th November 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:46 AM

There are 48 Pod concept retiring rooms available at Mumbai Central Railway station under Western Railway under three categories.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Railway travel is undergoing a change. Close on the heels of India's first world-class station in Madhya Pradesh, comes retiring rooms made in the 'pod' concept. The first such rooms were opened at Mumbai Central station on Wednesday by Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve.

Those willing to stay overnight stay at an affordable rate, will get value for money in this service started by IRTC. "These are small and compact rooms with wi-fi, luggage space, TV, air-conditioners with other facilities. For 12 hours, the charge is Rs 999 and for 24 hours Rs 1,999," said the IRCTC.

The railways is planning more such amenities for the passengers. "IRCTC has commissioned the first pod-concept retiring rooms for those on short trips or group of students on study trips. Travellers will experience a new facility when they reach Mumbai Central," said an IRCTC official.

The contract to develop these rooms was awarded in February to Urban Pod Pvt Ltd. The same company has been given the responsibility of operating and running these room service for the next nine years.

"Each room has Wi-Fi, luggage space, toiletries, shower room and washroom in common areas, air-purifier, AC, reading light. Small TV sets, lockers, mirror and mobile charging points and smoke detectors are also there," said a statement of IRCTC.

Sources claimed that this will be the game-changer for train passengers. Altogether, 48 pod retiring rooms have been developed under different categories - 30 classic rooms, seven reserved for women, one for the differently-abled and 10 private rooms.

Railway sources said this concept would be introduced in other main railway stations in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata after studying the occupancy ratio of the facility in Mumbai Central.

