STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

400 zero enrolment schools closed in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

The chief minister called upon community based organizations to visit their areas and recommend which schools may be shut down and which schools in a periphery can be clubbed into one.

Published: 18th November 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state government has been revamping the entire education scenario and closing down schools with zero enrolments. He said that the number of government schools in the state has increased from only three since Independence to more than 3,000 but the quality in education has not witnessed the desired rise.

"We have so far closed down about 400 zero enrolment schools across the state and decided to select one school in each of the 60 assembly constituencies to be developed as a model school with all facilities," Khandu said on Tuesday while inaugurating the permanent campus of the Government College at Bomdila in West Kameng district.

The chief minister called upon community based organizations to visit their areas and recommend which schools may be shut down and which schools in a periphery can be clubbed into one, an official communique said. "Let us club schools situated not at far from each other into one and focus on its development with proper infrastructure and sufficient teachers," he added.

The new permanent campus of the college is situated in the outskirts of Bomdila town, the district headquarters, in a plot of 70 acres. Established in 1988, the college was being run in a building of the Higher Secondary school.

Khandu thanked the villagers for donating the land for the permanent campus and said that the newly created infrastructure in a perfect ambience at a distance from the town would encourage the students to focus more on education.

He informed that the government is aware of the shortfalls both in manpower and infrastructure of the 19 government colleges in the state, which are all affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University, the lone central university in the state.

"Besides the 19 government colleges, which cater to more than 15,000 students, we have nine private colleges and two technical institutions - Northeast East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and NIT," he informed.

Khandu said that at present 478 assistant professors are teaching in the 19 government colleges whereas about 400 more are needed besides, there was a shortage of about 110 staff in these colleges. He directed the education commissioner to personally process for recruitment of the said manpower by bringing it up on file in the cabinet meeting due to be held in December.

"We will take up the matter in the next cabinet meeting and approve recruitment of the required manpower through Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)," Khandu assured.

To the demands for proper internal roads in the campus, enhancement of intake capacity of the boys and girls hostels and introduction of science stream, he called upon the authorities concerned to process for the same and submit as soon as possible to the government for further action and approval.

Khandu acknowledged the request for college buses as the new campus is about 6-7 km away from the main town and caters to more than 700 students. "As my wife is an alumnus of this college she has offered to provide any kind of support or help for it. As a payback to her alma mater she has decided to donate a bus for the college," he announced while also adding that another bus would be provided by the state government.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to improve the education scenario of the state, Khandu said the year 2021 has been declared as the 'Year of Education'. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and state Education Minister Taba Tedir were also present on the occasion, the communiqué added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal schools Zero enrolment schools
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp