STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aizawl Municipal Corporation introduces new rules for site development, slope cutting

Mayor Lalringenga Sailo said that the AMC Site Development and Slope Modification Regulations were framed in 2017 to regulate and control slope cutting, filling, land clearing and other activities.

Published: 18th November 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Aizawl Municipal Corporation

Aizawl Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has introduced new rules aimed at regulating site development, slope cutting, filling and land clearing in order to mitigate landslides, sinking areas, rockfalls and other natural or man-made disasters.

Mayor Lalringenga Sailo said that the AMC Site Development and Slope Modification Regulations were framed in 2017 to regulate and control slope cutting, filling, land clearing and other settlement activities in the state capital Aizawl, which is prone to landslide and other calamities mostly caused by unscrupulous activities of men.

The regulations were partly implemented since they were notified in the official gazette by the AMC on October 29 this year, he said on Wednesday. Sailo said that Aizawl has experienced numerous landslides, which have all too often caused loss of life and the destruction of homes, community buildings, and important infrastructure.

Human activities such as slope cutting, filling, increasing the amount of groundwater penetrating into slopes, and disposing of sewerage and drainage onto slopes in a poorly controlled manner can greatly increase slope instability, he said.

According to Sailo, any person or government agency intending to construct a building requiring site development work will now need to obtain a site development permit in addition to a building permit.

However, digging of individual grave, excavation below finished grade for basements and footings of an ordinary building, or of a semi-permanent or permanent building located in an area of low landslide hazard, disposal sites controlled by AMC, defence ministry projects, exploratory excavation and emergency work necessary to preserve life or property under imminent threat of excessive erosion, among others, are exempted from the regulations, he said.

Under the new regulations, land or site development is broadly divided into two categories- engineered site development (moderate, high or very high landslide hazard) and regular site development (low landslide hazard).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aizawl Municipal Corporation Slope Modification Regulations Aizawl slope cutting Land clearance Aisawl land
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp