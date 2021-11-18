STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asaduddin Owaisi files plaint against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chief over remark on Prophet Mohammed

The AIMIM chief said that he had met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar over Rizvi's book that has objectionable statements on Prophet Mohammed.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: An FIR has been registered against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi in Hyderabad for using objectionable statements on Prophet Mohammed in his book titled 'Muhammad'.

The case was lodged against Rizvi based on a complaint filed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the former's book on Prophet Mohammed. Earlier on Wednesday, Owaisi filed a complaint in Hyderabad against Wasim Rizvi over his remark.

Addressing media, the AIMIM chief said, "We met Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi wrote a book that has objectionable statements on Prophet Mohammed. We requested that he be booked. Commissioner assured us of a criminal case. We hope he will be arrested."AIMIM chief had submitted the letter to the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad Anjani Kumar.

"This is to bring to your attention a recent book authored by one Wasim Rizvi is the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board. The book, written in Hindi, vilifies Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and uses objectionable language against the Prophet, the religion of Islam and its followers," Owaisi said in a statement.

The letter further stated that the contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and abide by Islamic tenets. His statements are also targeted at creating a feeling of enmity against Muslims of India which is likely to result in a threat to the breach of peace.

"In light of the above, I request that action is taken against Rizvi and his associates, including (but not limited to) action in pursuance of Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 504 and 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the statement added.

