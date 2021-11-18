STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Congress files police complaint against Kangana for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Ranaut on November 16 claimed that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of 'ahimsa'.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam on Thursday filed a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement.

The complaint, filed at the Dispur police station in Guwahati, urged the police to register an FIR against her under sections related to sedition, claiming that she insulted the Independence that India got in 1947.

The police, however, is yet to register a case against the actress, who recently was conferred the Padma Shri award.

Days after her "India's Independence in 1947 was bheek (alms)" remarks triggered a row, Ranaut on November 16 claimed that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of 'ahimsa' (non-violence) by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.

It is a grave insult to martyrs and a seditious statement, the Congress claimed in its complaint and asserted that freedom was a birthright of every Indian and it was achieved due to the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs including Mahatma Gandhi.

The party alleged that Ranaut's statements have hurt the Indian people and disrespected freedom fighters of Assam as well as India.

Ranaut had also declared that freedom came in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut mahatma gandhi kangana ranaut comment
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Infinite Wisdom
    Kangana is a breath of fresh air
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp