STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Evaluating process', says Aviation minister Scindia on normalising international flight operations

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference in Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the government is evaluating the process for normalising international operations and asserted that it wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.

In a possible indication that overseas flight operations are unlikely to be fully normal in the near term, the minister said that people should not let down their guard.

"I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me, I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," he said.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

"We are evaluating the process," the minister said while responding to a query on when international flight operations are likely to normalise.

Speaking at a summit organised by industry body CII, Scindia also said that his aim is to make India an aviation hub.

"Let me commit to you that we are evaluating that process. We want to return but keeping in mind what is happening in the world....today what is happening in Russia, parts of Europe, they are going through a fourth wave with vaccine. Let us not erase our short term memories so soon," the minister said.

Further, Scindia noted that a process is being followed and there has to be a dialogue with other ministries before reaching a decision on overseas flight operations.

Domestic flights have been allowed to operate with full capacity in October.

At the 'Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 Rebuilding Economies' organised by CII, Scindia also asserted that the civil aviation ministry wants to be a constructive collaborator and not a restrictive regulator.

Regarding high ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices, Scindia said seven states have slashed their VAT (Value Added Tax) on the fuel and he was expecting more states to follow suit. With the current tax structure on ATF, "you cannot have a robust civil aviation sector. I am very clear on that," he added.

At another event in the evening, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said revenue from VAT is not much for states but "what you gain by bringing it down will be tremendous.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Civil aviation minister international flights
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp