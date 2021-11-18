“Got a new lease of life” says PMGSY engineer after Maoists release him in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Sub-engineer engaged with road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Ajay Roshan Lakra, abducted by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) a week ago was released at an unidentified remote forested location in an edgy district of Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The rebels organised a jan-adalat which was attended by local villagers. The engineer, a resident of Jharkhand state, was set free in the presence of his wife Arpita and the media persons after he was produced before the jan-adalat.

Besides the Lakra’s wife who has been wandering in the jungle and tribal hamlets looking for him for the past few days, the media and the local community leaders have appealed to the Maoists to set him free.

“It’s a new lease of life for me. I was not ill-treated by the Maoists who kept shifting me to different places in the forest during the last seven days. They didn’t believe I am an engineer working for the PMGSY programme and suspected me as a contractor engaged in road construction work. It was only after my identity was established through related documents arranged with the help of some media person, the naxals trusted my words”, said Lakra, who appeared distressed and tired.

Maoists are known to strongly oppose road construction works and any connectivity in their area of presence.

Arpita, who held her 3-year-old-son and spent day and night in search of her husband, felt much relieved.

“Though I was keeping my hopes alive regarding his safe return, the anxiety for the worst also haunted me. Now there is no question for him to continue working here in Bastar, even if he had to quit the job”, she averred.

The techie was taken for medical examination to Bijapur headquarter where the officials took preliminary feedback about the entire happenings.

“In such precarious situations, the police usually avoid to directly intervention fearing adverse consequences might result but we maintain a close watch and keep trying viable options to secure the safe release. After his medical check-up, it would be better for him to recuperate from the distressed incident before further course of action is taken”, said Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar zone).