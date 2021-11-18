STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

“Got a new lease of life” says PMGSY engineer after Maoists release him in Chhattisgarh

The engineer, a resident of Jharkhand state, was set free in the presence of his wife Arpita and the media persons after he was produced before the jan-adalat.

Published: 18th November 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

PMSGY engineer Ajay Roshan Lakra hugs his wife after he was set free by Maoists in a jan-adalat.

PMSGY engineer Ajay Roshan Lakra hugs his wife after he was set free by Maoists in a jan-adalat. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Sub-engineer engaged with road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Ajay Roshan Lakra, abducted by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) a week ago was released at an unidentified remote forested location in an edgy district of Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The rebels organised a jan-adalat which was attended by local villagers. The engineer, a resident of Jharkhand state, was set free in the presence of his wife Arpita and the media persons after he was produced before the jan-adalat.

Besides the Lakra’s wife who has been wandering in the jungle and tribal hamlets looking for him for the past few days, the media and the local community leaders have appealed to the Maoists to set him free.

“It’s a new lease of life for me. I was not ill-treated by the Maoists who kept shifting me to different places in the forest during the last seven days. They didn’t believe I am an engineer working for the PMGSY programme and suspected me as a contractor engaged in road construction work. It was only after my identity was established through related documents arranged with the help of some media person, the naxals trusted my words”, said Lakra, who appeared distressed and tired.

Maoists are known to strongly oppose road construction works and any connectivity in their area of presence.

Arpita, who held her 3-year-old-son and spent day and night in search of her husband, felt much relieved.

“Though I was keeping my hopes alive regarding his safe return, the anxiety for the worst also haunted me. Now there is no question for him to continue working here in Bastar, even if he had to quit the job”, she averred.   

The techie was taken for medical examination to Bijapur headquarter where the officials took preliminary feedback about the entire happenings.

“In such precarious situations, the police usually avoid to directly intervention fearing adverse consequences might result but we maintain a close watch and keep trying viable options to secure the safe release. After his medical check-up, it would be better for him to recuperate from the distressed incident before further course of action is taken”, said Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar zone).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMGSY Maoist kidnap Chhattisgarh engineer kidnap
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp