Home Secretary tells agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: 18th November 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday directed security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering as he reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of rise in civilian killings and violence in the Valley.

The meeting happened on a day when security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed five militants in operations in two separate gunfights in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Further, two active associates of proscribed outfit LeT were apprehended in Pulwama on Wednesday.

The chiefs of the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Intelligence Bureau and senior officials of the home ministry attended the meeting. "Agencies were asked to keep a close watch on social media updates by suspicious elements and directed to strengthen intelligence-gathering networks," officials said. 

According to official statistics, a total of 28 civilians were killed by militants till last month this year. Out of this, five people belonged to local Hindu or Sikh communities and two were non-local Hindu labourers. Most of the targeted killings have been committed by newly recruited militants or those who are about to join the militant ranks.

Till the end of October this year, 97 militant attacks have been reported in the UT, of which 71 were on security forces and 26 on civilians. In 2020, a total of 105 targeted attacks were reported - 80 on security forces and 25 on civilians.

