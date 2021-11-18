STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In poll-bound Manipur, "is the govt listening?" is Congress' answer to BJP govt's “let’s speak with the CM” campaign

Published: 18th November 2021 02:28 PM

Bhakta Charan Das

Bhakta Charan Das. (Facebook photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In election-bound Manipur, the Congress party launched “Sarkar Taribra”, a digital platform, to counter the BJP-led government’s “Chief Ministerda Haisi” programme.

The terminology ‘Sarkar Taribra’ translates to “is the government listening”. The ‘Chief Ministerda Haisi’, launched on October 12 this year, means “let’s speak with the chief minister”.

The Chief Ministerda Haisi is a platform where the citizens can share their grievances besides views and suggestions on any matter directly to the CM.

However, the Congress’s Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das alleged instead of addressing the genuine problems of the citizens under the programme, the government was undermining their liberty, rights and freedom. He charged it with silencing the media and threatening the social activists.

Das said the Chief Ministerda Haisi was launched to try and warm up to the voters given that the Assembly elections are just months away. He asked the government what made it launch the programme just ahead of elections.

Seeking clarity on several other programmes launched by the government for the benefit of people, state Congress leader K Devbrata said the party would check the effectiveness of the Chief Ministerda Haisi programme through its Sarkar Taribra. He said the party would maintain the privacy of complainants.

The Congress also launched “INC YouTube Channel” where public grievances will be uploaded and if people are indeed getting the benefits of the Chief Ministerda Haisi programme highlighted.

A bipolar contest is expected between the BJP and the Congress when the state goes to elections, possibly in February. The BJP is in alliance with regional parties Naga People’s Front and National People’s Party and their partnership is likely to continue.

In the 2017 polls, the Congress had won 28 of the 60 seats as against the BJP’s 21, yet the saffron party managed to form the government with support from the regional parties after the Congress had failed to cobble up the numbers.

After many years, Manipur is likely to witness a real contest in the upcoming polls. The previous elections used to be a one-sided affair in the absence of a formidable opposition.

While the BJP will have to overcome anti-incumbency, the polls will be an acid test for the Congress to regain the lost ground after having ruled the state for most part. The party suffered several setbacks over the past five years when the MLAs, one after another, deserted it to wear saffron.

