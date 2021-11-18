In this MP district, only fully-vaccinated people can buy liquor

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The excise department in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh has decided to rely on its experience of “tipplers don’t lie,” rather than vaccination certificate, to ensure that only those who are completely vaccinated against COVID are sold liquor from licensed liquor vends.

According to Khandwa district excise officer RP Kirar, in accordance with the instructions given at a recent meeting of the Khandwa district administration, it has been decided that the 74 licensed liquor shops (including the desi and Indian Made Foreign Liquor vends) will sell liquor only to those who are doubly vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Not only have all the liquor vends operators been directed to sell liquor to only double vaccinated people, but they also have put a board outside their shop, informing about the new decision. But, the customers coming to these vends need not show proof of having been doubly vaccinated against COVID for being eligible to buy the liquor. Instead, the vends will sell liquor only on the basis of customer’s verbal submission about having been doubly vaccinated,” the Khandwa district excise officer said.

“Our personal experience tells that tipplers don’t lie and using that only we’ve decided that customers will not have to submit any proof of having been doubly vaccinated against COVID, but instead only verbally assure the liquor vend staff about having been completely vaccinated,” he maintained.

Various districts, aiming to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people, are making complete vaccination compulsory for access to various services, including shopping malls and ration shops, besides entry only for completely vaccinated morning and evening walkers at parks in the country's cleanest city Indore. Traders selling the famous Ratlami Sev (spicy snacks) in the Ratlam district have decided to sell only to those who prove they are doubly vaccinated. But not just verbal submission, instead proof of vaccination is a must for gaining access to various services.

As per the latest figures, MP has so far administered over 7.88 crore jabs (5.05 crore-plus first doses and 2.82 crore-plus second doses) to the population eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19. Khandwa district has 13.86 lakh-plus jabs so far.

According to a state government statement released on Wednesday, out of the targeted 5.49 core people who are to be completely vaccinated by end of 2021, 5.04 crore (92%) have been successfully given the first dose, 2.75 crores (50% of the targeted population) have been administered the second dose as well.

The MP government had on Wednesday completely lifted all COVID-19 related curbs, including allowing the opening of all schools with full capacity.