India 2.0 postcard: Campaign to seek views of youths on India at 100 years of freedom

Officials of the Culture Ministry, which is leading the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, said that the initiative would also enable youths and students to discuss the struggle.

Published: 18th November 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government will launch the 'India 2.0 postcard' campaign to seek views of youths and students on how they want to see the nation in 2047 - when the country completes 100 years of independence.

The government will encourage them to send suggestions through postcards printed specially for the purpose. Officials of the Culture Ministry, which is leading the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, said that the initiative would also enable youths and students to discuss the struggle made for freedom by the countrymen.

Dates haven’t been decided yet, but the campaign will run sometime in January. "We will request children to write postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on discussions related to freedom that took place around them, in their families. And what kind of development do they want in the country. They will send us postcards and the government will collate their ideas and process them through artificial algorithms and pull out things that people want to happen for 2047," said an official.

This campaign is called 'Ideas at 75', which is one of themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, launched to celebrate 75 years of independence. Officials said that suggestions from youths would help the government understand how to work on development and sustainability.

