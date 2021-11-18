STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India among countries with lowest quit rates for smoking, says new report

Tobacco prevalence in India is three times higher among men than women. India also accounts for some of the highest rates of smokeless tobacco use and oral cancer in the world.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

no smoking, world tobacco day

Image for representation (Photo | pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India ranks second in the number of smokers aged between 16 and 64 years and is among the nations with one of the lowest quit rates for smoking, according to a new report.

The report prepared by 'The International Commission to Reignite the Fight Against Smoking' using secondary data from sources like the World Bank, said that China and India are home to more than 500 million tobacco users between the ages 16 and 64 years.

"India ranks second with 250,002,133 smokers between 16 and 64 years of age. Tobacco prevalence in India is three times higher among men than women. India also accounts for some of the highest rates of smokeless tobacco use and oral cancer in the world," it said.

According to the report, 37 per cent of Indian respondents showed a desire to change behaviour with a plan to quit smoking.

However, India is among countries with the lowest quit rates for smoking.

The quit rates for men are less than 20 per cent, it noted.

The report said an estimated 1.14 billion people worldwide still use tobacco, which kills nearly eight million people and eliminates nearly 200 million disability-adjusted life years annually.

"The cost to the world is nearly USD 2 trillion a year. The drastic socio-economic impact makes it urgent to reignite the fight against smoking," it said.

According to the report, nearly all countries ban the marketing and direct sales of tobacco products to children but in low-to-middle income countries, these prohibitions are not rigorously enforced.

The report cites data from Consumer Voice 2019, which states that despite prohibitions in India, a study of areas around 243 schools found nearby vendors displaying tobacco products in ways that are appealing to children and the youth.

"Around 91 per cent of displays were at 1 meter (at a child's eye level.) An estimated 54 per cent of the points of sale have no visible health warning; and 90 per cent of displays were beside candy, sweets and toys, items marketed to children," it said.

The report recommends adopting best practices to combat misinformation and build a healthier information environment to reduce harm from tobacco by leveraging multi-national, multi-disciplinary and participatory foresight studies.

It advocated risk-proportionate regulations as a means of making it easier for smokers to quit while nudging expansion of access to tobacco-harm reduction products in low-to-middle-income countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smoking quit rate
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp