Jammu Police launches apps, portal for hotel guest registration, tenant verification

Published: 18th November 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu Police on Thursday launched two smartphone applications and a web portal for registration and verification of hotel guests and tenants in the region, officials said.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh launched the 'Tenant Sarthi' app and portal and the hotel guest registration app at the zonal police headquarters, they said.

The hotel guest registration app will provide an easy check on entry and exit of guests, and records can be submitted online.

No hotel can access the data of other hotels, the officials said.

Moreover, owners can monitor registration of rooms and guests from home, they said.

The 'Tenant Sarthi' app and portal aims to digitise the process of tenant verification, the officials said.

Information of tenants can now be registered online through the app or the portal for verification, they said.

With digitisation of tenant data, police can now easily search for any person, the officials said.

Moreover, tenants will no longer be required to report to local police stations and submit their documents, they added.

