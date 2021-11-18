STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K Govt orders magisterial inquiry into Hyderpora encounter

Police have quietly buried the bodies of all the four killed in the Hyderpora encounter in a graveyard in Handwara.

Published: 18th November 2021

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Following protests by families of slain civilians in the Hyderpora encounters, the J&K administration on Thursday ordered a time-bound magisterial inquiry into the encounter. 

Families of three of the four persons killed in Hyderpora said their wards were innocent and not connected with militancy.

“A magisterial inquiry by an officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter,” the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

“Govt will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner,” the statement noted.

 The LG's office reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the lives of innocent civilians and to ensure there is no injustice.

Families of three killed in Hyderpora encounter -- Dr Mudasir Gul, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, and Amir Magray from Ramban -- have contested police claim that they were militant associates or OGWs.

Police had claimed that a Pakistani militant Hyder Bhai, his associate Aamir, OGW Dr Mudasir Gul and building owner Altaf Ahmed Bhat were killed in the encounter in Hyderpora. The three families besides demanding an inquiry into the encounter are also demanding the bodies to be returned to them.

Police have quietly buried the bodies of all the four killed in the Hyderpora encounter in a graveyard in Handwara in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

