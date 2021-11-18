STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jurisdiction extension gives no extra power to agency: BSF ADG YB Khurania

Khurania said that the BSF would continue to function in the 50 km jurisdiction in the same way as it had functioned in the earlier jurisdiction.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Addl DG (BSF Eastern Command) YB Khurania

Addl DG (BSF Eastern Command) YB Khurania (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Reacting to the objection raised by West Bengal government to extending the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 to 50 km from the Bangladesh border, the ADG of the paramilitary force, YB Khurania, said the agency has limited powers and no authority to intervene in the state's law and order affairs. He also said the allegation that BSF personnel harassed women in the name of searching was very unfortunate.

"We don’t interfere in the state's law and order affairs. We don't have the power to file FIRs. We focus on smuggling and infiltration. We maintain a good relation with the state police and exchange information with them. The notification (increasing jurisdiction) doesn’t give additional power to the BSF," he said.

Khurania said that the BSF would continue to function in the 50 km jurisdiction in the same way as it had functioned in the earlier jurisdiction.

Refuting the TMC government's allegation of women being harassed by the BSF personnel, Khurania said, "This (claim) is unfortunate and baseless. We have more than 4,000 women staff and soldiers. CCTVs are installed at all entry points of the border area."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YB Khurania BSF IPS officer West Bengal government BSF jurisdiction
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp