Man killed in celebratory firing in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah: Police

A 'tilakotsav' ceremony was going on in Nagla Khushali village when one Brijesh Kumar fired a shot from a country-made weapon and the bullet hit Kamlesh in the chest.

Published: 18th November 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image

By PTI

ETAWAH (UTTAR PRADESH): A 40-year-old man was killed in celebratory firing in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The "tilakotsav" ceremony of Satish, the son of Ramdas Jatav, was going on in Nagla Khushali village under the Jaswantnagar police station area here on Wednesday night, when one Brijesh Kumar fired a shot from a country-made weapon and the bullet hit Kamlesh in the chest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh said.

He added that on being informed, a police team reached the spot and rushed Kamlesh to a nearby community health centre, where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit, who fled the scene after the incident.

