Mumbai Diary: All that is happening in the country's financial capital

The Income Tax department's search at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's sister has taken the state's political circles by surprise.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

'Secret ops' reason for I-T raids on Ajit Pawar's sister

The Income Tax department's search at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's sister has taken the state's political circles by surprise. It was unexpected that the I-T sleuths would raid Ajit Pawar's family members. A major political reason attributed to the development is the move by 20 BJP MLAs to jump ship to the NCP.

The deputy CM has been handling this highly confidential political operation which has sent alarms across the BJP state camp. The I-T raid comes as a message to Pawar that if he dares to welcome BJP MLAs, he and his family members will have to face the music.

Sonia Gandhi to meet party's state general secretary Rajesh Sharma on plaint against minister

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi will soon meet party state general secretary Rajesh Sharma to discuss his complaint against Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad after he raised questions over the latter's conduct.

Earlier, Sharma had written to Sonia Gandhi stating that Gaikwad had not been effective in ensuring the education of poor students. The minister's move in okaying the acquisition of two colleges by private players has been flagged by the general secretary.

Sharma had said that he met several Congress leaders and ministers but none bat an eye. Following this,  he addressed the complaint against Varsha Gaikwad to the party national president. Now, she has agreed to meet the general secretary in Delhi. 

Aaditya Thackeray receives climate action award 

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has received the Inspiring Regional Leadership Award from Under2 Coalition for Climate Action - a global network of states and provinces on climate action - on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, the UK, on Sunday.

However, another controversy is brewing over a few bureaucrats without the Centre's approval having travelled to Glasgow as part of the state delegation. These officials include Ashish Singh, who is personal assistant to Maharashtra chief minister, and his wife Valsa Nair Singh.  

Youth Congress president, Mumbai unit chief tussle deepens further

Infighting within the Congress is not new. The tussle between Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap with Youth Congress president and MLA Zeeshan Siddique has hit a new low with the former directing derogatory comments against the latter.

They literally fought during a Congress rally in Mumbai. Siddiqui was not happy with Bhai Jagtap because Jagtap spent his MLC fund in Siddiqui’s constituency. It was said that it was a deliberate attempt by Jagtap to interfere in the affairs of Siddiqui’s constituency and make him look bad.

