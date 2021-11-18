STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA conducts searches in Andhra, Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar

Published: 18th November 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:10 PM

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 14 locations in seven districts of Telengana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with an encounter between the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and security forces in which six Maoists and one civilian were killed, an official said.

The searches were carried out in Hyderabad, Rachkonda, Medak, Prakasam, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Nellore in, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the exchange of fire on July 28, 2019 between the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team of local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CRPF, resulting in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian, the NIA official said.

A case was was registered in Bastar.

The NIA took over the case and booked Sanju, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and 30-40 unknown others, the official said.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case was continuing.

