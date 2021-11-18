STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Operation Hercules: IAF, Indian Army conduct airlift exercise in Northern Sector

The platforms utilised for the airlift were C-17, IL-76 and An-32 aircraft, which took off from one of the forward bases of Western Air Command.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

A Special Forces commando stands guard near the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft at a ceremony at the Air Force Station at Hindon near New Delhi.

A Special Forces commando stands guard near the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft at a ceremony at the Air Force Station at Hindon near New Delhi. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force and Indian Army conducted a major joint airlift exercise on Wednesday with the aim of strengthening logistics supply in the Northern Sector, which includes the border with Pakistan and China. The exercise was named 'Operation Hercules'.

The Ministry of Defence in its statement said, "The effort was a real-time demonstration of the inherent heavy lift capability of the Indian Air Force, which has played a major role in ensuring the ability to quickly respond to any contingency during the past."

The platforms utilised for the airlift were C-17, IL-76 and An-32 aircraft, which took off from one of the forward bases of Western Air Command. This would augment winter stocking in operational areas as the region would get cut off for the next 4-5 months from the rest of the country due to winter and the forces would need ration and resources. The standoff in Eastern Ladakh continues since May 2020, with a major deployment of around 60,000 troops from both sides.

New Corps Commander

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta is expected to take over as Leh-based Corps Commander by the end of this month. Lt Gen PGK Menon, the current Corps Commander, has completed his tenure. Lt Gen Sengupta will head the Corps Commanders talks with China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Ministry Northern Sector Operation Hercules Indian Air Force Indian Army Airlift exercise
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp