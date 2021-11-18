Operation Hercules: IAF, Indian Army conduct airlift exercise in Northern Sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force and Indian Army conducted a major joint airlift exercise on Wednesday with the aim of strengthening logistics supply in the Northern Sector, which includes the border with Pakistan and China. The exercise was named 'Operation Hercules'.

The Ministry of Defence in its statement said, "The effort was a real-time demonstration of the inherent heavy lift capability of the Indian Air Force, which has played a major role in ensuring the ability to quickly respond to any contingency during the past."

The platforms utilised for the airlift were C-17, IL-76 and An-32 aircraft, which took off from one of the forward bases of Western Air Command. This would augment winter stocking in operational areas as the region would get cut off for the next 4-5 months from the rest of the country due to winter and the forces would need ration and resources. The standoff in Eastern Ladakh continues since May 2020, with a major deployment of around 60,000 troops from both sides.

New Corps Commander

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta is expected to take over as Leh-based Corps Commander by the end of this month. Lt Gen PGK Menon, the current Corps Commander, has completed his tenure. Lt Gen Sengupta will head the Corps Commanders talks with China.