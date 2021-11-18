STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prostitution racket busted, three arrested in Noida

Three women have also been apprehended and their role in the racket is being investigated, the police said.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:49 PM

Police

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station and legal proceedings initiated, the police added. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: With the arrest of three men, the Noida Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in the city being operated via Whatsapp.

"The prostitution racket has been busted by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the police here.

Three men who dealt with clients have been arrested while their fourth partner is absconding," a police spokesperson said.

"Three women have been apprehended in connection with the case but their role is being investigated further," the spokesperson added.

According to the official, the dealers have confessed to the police that they reached out to the clients online and through Whatsapp.

"The dealers contacted possible clients through Whatsapp and if a deal was fixed, they charged Rs 3,000 per client, of which Rs 1,000 went to the women involved," the spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Anurag, Daanvendra and Shailendra Yadav, the police said, adding they have seized Rs 3,500 and three mobile phones from the accused.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station and legal proceedings initiated, the police added.

