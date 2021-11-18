STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRF, Hizb commanders among five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight.

Published: 18th November 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: District commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were among five terrorists killed in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, police said on Thursday.

The encounters took place in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district on Wednesday.

While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight.

“Top #terrorist & HM's district commander Shakir Nazar who was active since 2018 #killed along with two other terrorists (in Pombay encounter). A big #success,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Police on Wednesday said TRF's District commander Aafaq Sikander was among the two terrorists killed in Gopalpora encounter.

Security forces launched the twin operation in the south Kashmir district on Wednesday after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the villages of Pambay and Gopalpora.

“During both the operations, ample opportunities were given to the trapped terrorists to surrender, however they starting firing indiscriminately on the search teams which was retaliated leading to encounters,” a police spokesman said.

He said in the ensuing encounter at Gopalpora, two terrorists were killed and they were identified as Aafaq Sikander Lone (District commander TRF), resident of Raykapran Shopian, and Irfan Mushtaq Lone, resident of Shedcheck Aawneera, Shopian.

An AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

“As per police records, Sikandar was involved in many terror crime cases including in civilian atrocities and attacks on security forces.

He was involved in killing of Police personnel Nissar Ahmad Wagay on August 7 at Pambay Crossing, killing of non-local labour Shankar Kumar Choudhary at Nehama Kulgam on September 9.

“Besides, he was also involved in grenade attacks on security forces including attack on 18Bn CRPF at Nehama. He also carried out an attack on SHO Manzgam in which four police personnel got injured,” he said.

In the encounter at Pambay, three terrorists were killed and two of them were identified as Shakir Najar, resident of Ponipora Kulgam and Sumair Najar, resident of Kanipora Shopian.

Shakir Najar was affiliated with HM, while Sumair Najar with TRF, he added.

The identification and affiliation of the third slain terrorist is being ascertained.

“The killed terrorists were involved in various terror crime cases including civilian atrocities. Pertinently terrorist Shakir Najar was active since April 2018,” the spokesman said.

