STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand elections: AAP CM candidate Ajay Kothiyal to contest from Gangotri seat

The party, which has decided to contest on all 70 state assembly seats, has already released a list of 10 candidates earlier this month.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's CM candidate for Uttarakhand Ajay Kothiyal

AAP's CM candidate for Uttarakhand Ajay Kothiyal (Photo| Twitter/ @AAP)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: AAP Chief Minister candidate Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal would contest state assembly elections due next year from Gangotri state assembly constituency, announced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday. 

Sisodia, who was on a two-day visit in Uttarakhand, said: "It is such an auspicious moment that I announce this. In the past 20 years, the people of Uttarakhand have been cheated by two parties - the Indian National Congress and the BJP. We promise that people will never have to regret. The people of Delhi are the live example of what good work we have done."

The party, which has decided to contest on all 70 state assembly constituencies, has already released a list of 10 candidates earlier this month. Sisodia met the people from business community in Dehradun on Tuesday following his visit to Uttarkashi district, home of Gangotri shrine on Wednesday. 

Sisodia promised all round development of Uttarakhand if AAP is voted to power. "The people in Uttarakhand hills have been suffering 20 years of corruption and misrule by the BJP and the Congress. Youth has no job, pregnant women have no medical facilities and people are deprived of their rights. We promise to change this with support of the people of Uttarakhand," added Sisodia.

Interestingly, trends reveal that the party whose candidate has won the Gangotri seat has been able to form the government in the hill state. However, the state has been under de facto two-party system with the Congress and the BJP coming to power alternately. None of the two parties have been able to form consecutive governments following the assembly elections. 

A political analyst said: "Ganga is not a river but a focal point of faith of entire Indo-Gangetic plains and Uttarakhand hills as well. Gangotri is the origin of the river Ganga. To field Col Kothiyal from that constituency is a strategically well thought decision to counter the BJP."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kothiyal Manish Sisodia AAP 2022 Uttarakhand elections Uttarakhand Assembly polls
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp