Uttarakhand launches door to door campaign to achieve full vaccination

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttrakhand state government has launched 'Har Ghar Dastak' drive under which ASHA workers and social groups enrolled by the state health department are going door to door to check on those who have not been yet vaccinated.

Dr Dinesh Chauhan, district immunization officer of Dehradun district said, "The ASHA workers are going door to door with specific questions including reason of not getting vaccinated yet. District level officers will be forwarding these reports to the state government authorities for further action."

The team will pay special attention to pregnant women while conducting the door to door visit to spot those who have not been vaccinated yet.

The drive has been launched to step up the Covid 19 vaccination drive as the state government aims to completely vaccinate eligible population till December 15, 2021.

According to state government data, total 80.50 lakh (8050684) adult population to be vaccinated requiring total 1.61 Crore doses to be administered to entire adult populace of the hill state.

The daily release of the state government revealed that 4475504 people were fully vaccinated while 7526853 were partially vaccinated till Wednesday evening.

The state has total population of 4934219 in age-group of 18-44 years, 2795247 in age-group of 45+, 128002 healthcare workers and 193216 front line workers.

The vaccination drive for Covid 19 started on January 16, 2021 in Uttarakhand.

Last month, state government announced that Uttarakhand has vaccinated 100% of its eligible population with the first dose.

Lauding the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Uttarakhand on Twitter.