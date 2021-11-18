STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will consider proposal to rename Habibganj police station, says Madhya Pradesh home minister

I have received a proposal on the issue. Some people have given a memorandum to me. we will consider it, Mishra said

Published: 18th November 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:30 PM

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: After the name of the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal was changed, there is also a proposal to rename the Habibganj police station, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Last week, the revamped railway station was renamed after Rani Kamalapati, the famous Gond queen.

The Habibganj police station is situated in the posh Arera Colony area of the city.

“I have received a proposal on the issue. Some people have given a memorandum to me. we will consider it,” Mishra told reporters.

The renaming of the railway station was announced ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital on November 15 to inaugurate the redeveloped facility.

"Rani Kamalapati is the pride of the Gond community and last Hindu queen of Bhopal," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said while announcing the decision.

