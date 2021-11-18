STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Heritage Week: Free entry to all centrally protected monuments, sites on Friday

At present, 3,691 monuments across India are protected by the ASI, with the highest number, 745, in Uttar Pradesh.

Fatehpur Sikri (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry to all centrally protected historical monuments and sites will be free on Friday to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week celebrations, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

Among these 143 sites and monuments are ticketed.

The ASI order stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby has directed that no fee shall be charged at all the ticketed Centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 on November 19, 2021, on the commencement of the World Heritage week celebrations." 

