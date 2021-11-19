STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Climate change on list in conference of top cops in Lucknow

Published: 19th November 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:43 AM

Police

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first, the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police this year will give great emphasis to the impact of climate change and its possible impact on the security situation in the country, according to sources in the government.

The conference will be held in Lucknow from November 19-21.

Other key issues to be discussed are the security situation in Kashmir and Naxal areas, cyber crime, refugee crisis, cyber threat from China, radicalisation of youth and impact of extremism in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The conference will be attended by PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Whether the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is connected with developments in Afghanistan will also be discussed, sources said.

A senior home ministry official said that Modi and Shah are likely to honour  Covid warriors and police forces that worked through the pandemic.

An overview of the internal security situation in the country will be presented to Modi and Shah and suggestions will be made on improving the overall security scenario. 

