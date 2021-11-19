STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaint filed by A&N Cong against Kangana Ranaut for remark on India's independence

The written complaint was filed at Aberdeen Police Station here by Andaman and Nicobar Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee zonal coordinator (South Andaman) Zubaida Begum on Wednesday, it said.

Published: 19th November 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar unit of the Congress has lodged a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' or alms, a party statement said.

The written complaint was filed at Aberdeen Police Station here by Andaman and Nicobar Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee zonal coordinator (South Andaman) Zubaida Begum on Wednesday, it said.

The Bollywood actor's comment was absolutely "shocking and highly objectionable and in bad taste.

It also defies decency, dignity and decorum, which is expected from a person who is conferred with one of the highest awards," Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee president Rangalal Halder said in the statement.

Ranaut had recently described India's Independence as "bheek", or alms, and declared that the country attained "real freedom" in 2014. She was apparently referring to Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister that year.

Ranaut had on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.

The Congress had on Thursday said her remarks amounted to "treason" and demanded the government take back the Padma Shri bestowed on her recently as she has "insulted" the country's Independence movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Congress
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp