'Couldn't convince section of farmers despite best efforts': PM announces repealing of agri laws

By Online Desk

A few months before the Punjab elections, PM Modi on Friday declared that in the coming winter session of parliament, his government will take back the controversial farm reform laws.

"We will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws. Goal of three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. Three laws were in farmers' benefit but we couldn't convince section of farmers despite best efforts," he said while appealing to protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.

#BREAKING | The Centre has decided to repeal the three #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/obHUyIC5bc — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 19, 2021

"Agriculture budget has risen by 5 times, over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually. I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," he added further.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

He listed various steps taken by his government for the welfare of small farmers and pointed out that the agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually.

Modi said that he had seen the challenges faced by farmers very closely in his five decades of public life and therefore when the country gave the opportunity to serve as 'Pradhan Sevak' in 2014, he gave top priority to agriculture development and farmers welfare.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

The ruling BJP will hope that the decision to repeal the three laws will cancel out the political headwinds it has encountered in Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, two states which are going to the polls early next year.

The decision will also help former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in sealing his expected alliance with the BJP for the polls.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

(With PTI Inputs)