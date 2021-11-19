STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government's decision to repeal farm laws will strengthen atmosphere of mutual harmony in society: Goyal

The announcement made on the holy day of Gurpurab shows that the government is committed towards farmers' welfare, the minister tweeted.

Published: 19th November 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday welcomed the decision to repeal three farm laws and said it will strengthen the "atmosphere of mutual harmony" in the society.

In a tweet, the food and consumer affairs minister said, "The PM's announcement regarding the farm laws is a welcome step.

The announcement made on the holy day of Gurpurab shows that the government is committed towards farmers' welfare.

It also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unflinching commitment to the welfare of our annadata (farmers)", he said.

Goyal tweeted that this decision will further strengthen the atmosphere of mutual harmony in the society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab, this statesman-like move underscores his resolve towards taking the country forward. I wholeheartedly welcome it," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
piyush goyal Farm laws
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp