Kejriwal’s ‘Mission Punjab’ to kick-start from November 20  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will start the ‘Mission Punjab’ from November 20, ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

AAP Punjab president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann said that in view of the Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP has started its preparations vigorously and as a part of this, Kejriwal will be on a one-day tour to Moga on November 20.

Mann said that in Punjab, the AAP is doing a tremendous campaign from city to the village ahead of the Punjab elections and is preparing a comprehensive roadmap withholding various meetings which will later be added to the party’s election manifesto.

He further said that the party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will be mostly on the Punjab tour in the next one month and will visit several places. As part of the ‘Mission Punjab’ programme, Kejriwal will also visit several villages, where he will listen to the problems of the villagers, he added.

Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the Channi government of the Congress was bent on ruining the agriculture of the state as the government of the specials, instead of common man, stating that both the policies and intentions of the Punjab government were the enemy of Punjab.

He said that the Congress government, which had claimed in writing on January 19, 2017 to waive the entire loan of about Rs 90,000 crore of the farmers-laborers; the debt has now increased to about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

This includes loans raised from government, cooperative and private banks as well as from the unorganized sector.

He said: “When the Punjab government announces any public welfare work, the AAP welcomes it, but

Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu is calling the government’s announcements a hoax.”