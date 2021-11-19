STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Mizoram recorded six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 473. The current death rate stood at 0.36 per cent. No coronavirus fatalities were reported on Thursday.

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZWAL: Fresh COVID-19 infections in Mizoram decreased by 73 in the last 24 hours against the previous day pushing the total caseload in the state to 1,30,912, a health department official said on Friday.

Altogether 497 new coronavirus cases were detected during the day, the official said. The day's positivity rate marginally increased to 13.46 per cent from 13.26 per cent on Thursday. Among the new cases, 200 were detected in Aizawl, followed by 75 each in Khawzawl and Serchhip districts.

As many as 838 cured patients have recovered during the day, higher than 344 on Thursday, taking the number of recovered people to 1,25,170. The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 95.61 per cent.

At present, there are 5,269 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The north-eastern state has so far conducted 13.91 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 3,692 on Thursday.

Over seven lakh people have been inoculated, with 5.46 lakh fully vaccinated with both doses of state immunization officer Dr.Lalzawmi said.

