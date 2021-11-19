‘Multi-colour alliance vs monochrome in UP polls’: Akhilesh attacks BJP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A huge crowd of Samajwadi Party workers braved the cold night and lined up here as the fourth leg of the Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra culminated in the state capital at 4 am on Thursday after covering almost 350 kilometres from Ghazipur.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with allies Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Chauhan, addressed the gathering at the Zero Point on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Tweeting a photograph of his supporters standing around the Rath, Akhilesh invoked famous lines from a Robert Frost poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening: ‘But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep…’

Attacking the ruling BJP for having a “monochromatic” mindset – saffron — the SP chief said at the rally that he had OP Rajbhar’s yellow with him, the SP’s green and red and soon the green and white of RLD would join him making his alliance a multi-coloured bouquet.

“We have multiple colours with us, unlike the BJP that just has one colour. Those with one colour won’t represent all and be able to do any good for you,” said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh’s Yatra is considered the lucky charm by SP. In 2011, the SP chief had embarked on a similar Yatra following which the party formed a full majority government in 2012.