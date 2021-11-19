STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Multi-colour alliance vs monochrome in UP polls’: Akhilesh attacks BJP

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with allies Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Chauhan, addressed the gathering at the Zero Point on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Published: 19th November 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A huge crowd of Samajwadi Party workers braved the cold night and lined up here as the fourth leg of the Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra culminated in the state capital at 4 am on Thursday after covering almost 350 kilometres from Ghazipur.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with allies Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Chauhan, addressed the gathering at the Zero Point on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Tweeting a photograph of his supporters standing around the Rath, Akhilesh invoked  famous lines from a Robert Frost poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening: ‘But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep…’

Attacking the ruling BJP for having a “monochromatic” mindset – saffron — the SP chief said at the rally that he had OP Rajbhar’s yellow with him, the SP’s green and red and soon the green and white of RLD would join him making his alliance a multi-coloured bouquet.

“We have multiple colours with us, unlike the BJP that just has one colour. Those with one colour won’t represent all and be able to do any good for you,” said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh’s Yatra is considered the lucky charm by SP. In 2011, the SP chief had embarked on a similar Yatra following which the party formed a full majority government in 2012.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra Akhilesh Yadav Om Prakash Rajbhar Sanjay Chauhan BJP
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp