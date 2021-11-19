INTERVIEW | Protest will go on until farm laws are repealed in Parliament, says Farmers' leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal

By Express News Service

Farmers' leader and general secretary of BKU (Lakhowal Group) Harinder Singh Lakhowal on Friday welcomed PM Narendra Modi's announcement on the withdrawal of three farm laws. However, during an interview with Harpreet Bajwa, he said until the farm laws are repealed in the Parliament and notifications are issued along with a guarantee on MSP in writing, the farmers will continue their protest at Delhi borders. Excerpts from the conversation:

Q: What is your take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing the three farm laws?

A: We appreciate his gesture, it is a good move by PM Modi on the occasion of Gurpurab. Finally, some sense has prevailed on them after around 700 farmers were martyred in this struggle. Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through parliamentary procedures.

Q: Will you now call off your protest at the Delhi borders and go back as PM said that the laws would be repealed in the coming session of the Parliament?

A: The decision in this regard will be taken by the SKM in its meeting which is expected on Saturday (November 19) or so in which future course of action will be decided. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for November 21. We also remind the Prime Minister that the farmers' agitation was not just for the repealing of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and a guarantee on MSP. This demand of farmers is still pending. So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. The SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions. My view is that we will protest for a few more days till these farm laws are not repealed by the Parliament and the MSP guarantee law is not passed and notification issued. After that, we will go back home.

Q: Do you think these laws were brought to improve the condition of farmers as PM Modi had said earlier?

A: These three farm laws would have worsened the condition of the farmers as they were not in favour of the farming community. They inclined towards the corporate sector and made to benefit the big business houses.

Q: The central government had said these laws were brought after deliberations with farmers and also in Parliament, and were welcomed in many quarters. Your reaction...

A: No, the farmers were never consulted before bringing these laws. The government never held any meetings with any farmers unions. It was the dummy farmers' organisations created by the BJP that welcomed these laws.

Q: Many violent incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri took place during this farmer’s agitation. Do you think they were all planed to bring bad names to farmers?

A: The central government's obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable incidents and deaths, including the deaths at Lakhimpur Kheri. They were all conspiracies against us to defame our peaceful protests.

Q: Are you open to reforms as far as farmers' issues are concerned in the future?

A: We are ready for that and SKM can form a committee to have talks with the authorities concerned.

Q: Will you express your gratitude to PM Modi and the government for the announcement on repealing the farm laws?

A: We appreciate the gesture of PM Modi, but if our peaceful and long-sustained agitation had not taken place then the government would not have announced to repeal these laws.

Q: How will it impact the forthcoming elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?

A: The BJP has taken this decision keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections, but as of now we cannot say anything but definitely the saffron party will not benefit from this move.

Q: With the success of the farm unions in this agitation, will the farmers' leaders plan to enter politics in near future?

A: I cannot say anything as of now. These are individual choices of people.

Q: More than 600 farmers died. Does the anger against the government still there or you have forgiven and forgotten?

A: We want the government to announce the farmers, who died during the protest, as martyrs and financial packages to their families and a government job to one family member.