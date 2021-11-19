STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Repeal of farm laws should be seen as gift from PM to protesting farmers: Dushyant Chautala

He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the decision to repeal the three farm laws should be seen as a gift from the prime minister to protesting farmer.

He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Gurupurab, announced that there farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

Welcoming the move, Chautala, who is the leader of the JJP, a BJP ally, told PTI, "Repeal of farm laws should be seen as a gift from Prime Minister Modi to protesting farmers on Gurupurab."

"I appeal to all protesting farmers to return to their homes and celebrate Gurupurab with their families," he said.

