Repealing of farm laws: Sidhu, Amarinder welcome move; protesting unions to decide next course of action

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers remove barricades from a road leading to Delhi near Ghazipur border picket site after SC orders

Farmers remove barricades from a road leading to Delhi near Ghazipur border picket site after SC orders. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiyan Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

On the prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."

BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among all protesting farmers unions and are protesting at the Tikri border.

Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab.

Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction".

He further said the "sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends".

"Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success. You're sacrifice has paid dividends. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt accolades," said Sidhu.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement.

"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Singh said in a tweet.

