Thieves attempt to take out oil from Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline of Indian Oil

Police got timely information that helped in preventing the theft in the major pipeline near the village under Highway police station area, they said.

MATHURA: An attempt was foiled recently to steal oil from the Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation near Aduki village here, police said on Thursday.

"Two teams, including a surveillance team, have been formed to nab the culprits," said Inspector Anuj Kumar, SHO of Highway police station.

He said the information to police was conveyed around midnight on November 11.

The thieves had escaped from the spot when the police reached there.

According to Shrish Kumar Verma, Chief Operations Manager of the Marketing Division, a complaint was registered on November 13 for attempting to take out petroleum products from the Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline.

He said a youth living in Bajrang Vatika Colony had informed the police in time that ensured the pipeline network remained intact.

The miscreants made all arrangements to take out the oil except for making a bore in the pipeline, the officials said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area to prevent such attempts in future.

