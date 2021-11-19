'A big win for democracy, defeat for Modi government': Opposition hails repeal of farm laws

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming it as a big win for democracy and peaceful protest by farmers, the Opposition slammed the Modi government and called the decision to repeal three farms laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as defeat of arrogant government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated farmers for their continued agitation and that made arrogant government bow down to their demands. Several leaders from the party tweeted a video clip of Rahul where he was saying that "the Centre will be forced to repeal the farm laws soon".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this is a win for farmers who have been sitting on peaceful for last one year. "Let's not forget those lost their lives during the protests due to the arrogance of Modi government," he tweeted.

तीनों काले कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की घोषणा लोकतंत्र की जीत एवं मोदी सरकार के अहंकार की हार है। यह पिछले एक साल से आंदोलनरत किसानों के धैर्य की जीत है। देश कभी नहीं भूल सकता कि मोदी सरकार की अदूरदर्शिता एवं अभिमान के कारण सैकड़ों किसानों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 19, 2021

Other opposition parties also slammed the Modi government for delay in repealing the farm laws as hundreds of farmers lost their lives. West Begal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated farmers and offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this fight. "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!" she tweeted.

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!



My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

Countering PM's stand that the bills were passed by Parliament after proper discussion, TMC leader Derek O'Brien shared how the three bills were "bull dozed" in the Rajya Sabha and the MPs demand for division on the bill went unheard. "Arrogance loses. From hubris to on your knees," he tweeted.

September 20, 2020



1.45 pm#Parliament



Minutes after #FarmLaws were bulldozed



Under the guidance and inspiration of @MamataOfficial



Watch https://t.co/j46HUbKC0m — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 19, 2021

RJD MP Manoj K Jha said that a peaceful protest forced the Centre to repeal three farm laws and that the Centre must ensure that democratic process of discussion and debate be followed.

हठधर्मिता और अहंकार से संसद को बुल्डोज कर सकते हैं लेकिन जनआंदोलन का उभार आपसे फैसले पलटवा देता है।मदान्ध सत्ता प्रतिष्ठान के लिए एक ज़रूरी सबक है, सिर्फ आजके फैसले से बात नही बनेगी।लोकतांत्रिक संवाद की रवायत बहाल कीजिए हर संदर्भ में। जय जवान जय किसान जय हिंद — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) November 19, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remembered 700 farmers laid down their lives during the agitation and that they will be remembered for their fight to save the farners and agriculture.

आज प्रकाश दिवस के दिन कितनी बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी मिली। तीनों क़ानून रद्द। 700 से ज़्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। उनकी शहादत अमर रहेगी। आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ याद रखेंगी कि किस तरह इस देश के किसानों ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर किसानी और किसानों को बचाया था। मेरे देश के किसानों को मेरा नमन — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2021

Asking PM to apologise to farmers for hardships faced by them, CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury said: "Salutes to our farmers and their brave struggle which has led to the repeal of Modi’s three black farm laws.We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle. They are our martyrs. The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue. The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners."

Salutes to our farmers and their brave struggle which has led to the repeal of Modi’s three black farm laws.

We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle.

They are our martyrs. https://t.co/uNyKYwdKTr — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 19, 2021

CPML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya called it a great victory for the farmers' movement. "The arrogant Modi regime has been pushed back by the heroic struggle & sacrifices of the farmers to repeal the anti-farmer farm laws. Now it's for workers and citizens to force the government to roll back CAA, labour codes and Asset Sale," he said.

Great victory for the farmers' movement. The arrogant Modi regime has been pushed back by the heroic struggle & sacrifices of the farmers to repeal the anti-farmer farm laws. Now it's for workers and citizens to force the government to roll back CAA, labour codes and Asset Sale. — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) November 19, 2021

"Anyone who believes the government repealed the Farm Laws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback - fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = Farm laws repealed" tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 19, 2021

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "First, bulldoze laws in Parliament. Then face unprecedented protests. Thereafter, confront election realities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, particularly. Finally, after much appeal, repeal. Kisan-ity prevails at last! I salute the tenacity of our kisans who did not give up."

First, bulldoze laws in Parliament. Then face unprecedented protests. Thereafter, confront election realities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, particularly. Finally, after much appeal, repeal. Kisan-ity prevails at last!



I salute the tenacity of our kisans who did not give up. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2021

"I welcome the central govt’s move to repeal three farm laws under the immense pressure exerted by protesting farmers and Behen Mayawati ji. BSP salutes the farmers who brought the government of capitalists, tear gas, and UAPA to its knees. I would also like to recognise the sacrifices of the farmers who lost their lives in this long struggle, and promise the farmers of this country that BSP will continue to remain staunchly by their side," said BSP MP Ritesh Pandey.

I welcome the central govt’s move to repeal 3 farm laws under the immense pressure exerted by protesting farmers and Behen @Mayawati ji. BSP salutes the farmers who brought the government of capitalists, tear gas, and UAPA to its knees. #Farmlawsrepealed #farmerswin — Ritesh Pandey (@mpriteshpandey) November 19, 2021

Bhartiya Tribal Party leader and Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Vasava cautioned farmers to not leave ground till the Centre moves bill to repeal three farm laws in the upcoming winter session.

