Youth Congress holds candle march in remembrance of farmers who died during anti-farm laws stir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a candle march here in the memory of the farmers who died during the almost year-long agitation demanding the rollback of the three contentious farm laws.

The candle march that was started at the IYC office ended at Jantar Mantar.

It took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the Centre's three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Srinivas BV, president of the IYC, said "many conspiracies were hatched to ruin, humiliate the farmers, but in the end the truth came out victorious".

"Today we pay our tributes to the farmers who were martyred in the farmers' movement. Once again it became clear that truth can be disturbed, not defeated. The country cannot forget the conspiracy that was hatched against the farmers and the conspiracy under which they were humiliated. The country will remember all -- martyrdom and also BJP brutality. Jai Kisan, Jai Hindustan. Salute to the martyrdom of farmers," Srinivas was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the new farm laws, claims that nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in the struggle against the laws.

The candle march saw participation by several Youth Congress workers, including national general secretary and Delhi incharge Bhaiya Pawar, national media incharge Rahul Rao and national secretary and Delhi co-incharge Khushboo Sharma.