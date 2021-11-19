Youth push in ruling Trinamool ahead of Bengal civic body polls

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: With the elevation of Abhishek Banerjee as the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, the party has decided to induct young faces ahead of the civic polls in West Bengal.

Amid speculations that 34-year-old Abhishek is going to be the party’s flag bearer in the future, the TMC high-command has decided not to field aged and those suffering from ailments in the civic polls.

The party has approved the suggestion of fielding young candidates by election strategist Prashant Kishor’s team IPAC, which played a key role in Mamata’s thumping victory in the recent Assembly polls.

“It is almost clear that Abhishek is going to be Mamata Banerjee’s successor. Kishor’s team has suggested to give young blood first priority. We have been asked to field hardworking and young faces in the municipal elections. These foot soldiers will turn into prominent faces in politics in coming days,” said a TMC leader.

The TMC in June hinted elevation of young workers by appointing actor Saayoni Ghosh as the president of the party’s youth wing.