STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2022 UP polls: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary hints at forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party

The RLD chief said, 'By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together.'

Published: 20th November 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Friday hinted at forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state.

The RLD chief said, "By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together."

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Chaudhary further welcomed the Centre's call to squash the farm laws.

He said, "I welcome the Centre's decision. It is the victory of farmers. The farmers andolan had been going on for almost one year. They have faced a lot. I congratulate the farmers for this win," he said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Lok Dal Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp